ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: "free Wi-Fi" scams

A 13-year-old was killed in an ATV accident in Fayette County on Tuesday.More >>
Hernando Police Department officers seized 14 pounds of marijuana Tuesday night.More >>
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department is searching for a man caught on camera rummaging through someone’s home.More >>
There is now one confirmed identity of the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a plane crash on Monday.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
First responders found a Wisconsin child severely injured from the chest to the neck, as a result of a fireworks accident. The child's father told police he had configured a bunch of sparkler-type fireworks inside a metal tube.More >>
