Hernando police seize 14 lbs of marijuana at traffic stop

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Hernando PD)
HERNANDO, MS (WMC) -

Hernando Police Department officers seized 14 pounds of marijuana Tuesday night.

Officers pulled someone over on I-55 around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect, who was not identified, is charged with possession with intent to sell, false ID, careless driving, no insurance, and an additional felony weapon charge that is being investigated.

