13-year-old killed in Fayette County ATV crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

A 13-year-old was killed in an ATV accident in Fayette County on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Jones Chapel Road, according to Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies identified the victim as 13-year-old Hayden English.

Officials said he appeared to be trying to climb a hill and flipped the ATV over.

There are no charges filed in this crash.

