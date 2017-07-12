13-year-old killed in Fayette County ATV crash

A Google Maps location of the area of the crash (Source: Google Maps)

A 13-year-old was killed in an ATV accident in Fayette County on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Jones Chapel Road, according to Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies identified the victim as 13-year-old Hayden English.

Officials said he appeared to be trying to climb a hill and flipped the ATV over.

There are no charges filed in this crash.

