One identity confirmed in fatal military plane crash

There is now one confirmed identity of the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a plane crash on Monday.

Gunnery Sgt. Brendan Johnson, 46, was killed in the crash, his father told NBC5 in Vermont.

"He had a great sense of humor, loved people, loved kids," Kevin Johnson, Brendan's father, told NBC5. "He made people laugh."

Johnson was a U.S. Marine originally from Vermont.

The identities of the other 15 people killed in the crash are still unknown as officials work to notify families. Officials said they will not release the names of the victims until at least 24 hours after they notify next of kin.

