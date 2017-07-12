Former head football coach suing Ole Miss

Former Ole Miss head football coach Houston Nutt filed a civil suit against the University of Mississippi and the Ole Miss Athletic Foundation on Wednesday, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

According to Yahoo!'s report, Nutt is alleging that Ole Miss was in violation of his contract via defamation of character in relation to the school's handling of their current NCAA investigation.

Nutt coached at Ole Miss from 2008-2011, compiling a 24-26 record.

Click here to read the full report from Pat Forde and Yahoo! Sports.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.