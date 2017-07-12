Loretta Lynn cancels tour, postpones new album’s release

Country music star Loretta Lynn has postponed her album release and canceled her tour.

The decision comes after the singer suffered a stroke earlier this year.

The 85-year-old has been advised by her doctors to stay home while she recovers.

Lynn was supposed to release her new album in August but said she will release it next year instead.

She released a statement on her website that said her "main focus now is making a full recovery."

“Thank you so much for all of your prayers, love, and support. I’m happy to say that I’m at home with my family and getting better by the day! My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you. My new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was originally scheduled to come in August this year. I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can’t wait to share it. I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you. I’m just letting everybody know that Willie ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.