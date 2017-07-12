Gymboree to close 350 stores, including Wolfchase location

Children's clothing retailer Gymboree is closing 350 stores, including the one at Wolfchase Galleria.

The company filed for bankruptcy in June and said it might close as many as 450 stores.

Representatives at Wolfchase said they did not have a closing date yet, but closing sales will start next Tuesday.

Stores in Tupelo, Mississippi and Little Rock, Arkansas are also set to close.

To see if a location is closing, visit their website here.

