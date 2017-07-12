Arrest warrants issued for 2 men in W. Memphis homicide

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a man the day after Independence Day.

Police said warrants have been issued for first-degree murder on Malik Macklin, 17, and Derrick Brown, 18.

Macklin will be charged as an adult.

Desmond Davis was killed on July 5 on North 28th Street in West Memphis, Arkansas. Police said Brown and Macklin are responsible for the shooting.

In addition to first-degree murder, the two men have warrants for first-degree battery in the same incident because another individual was hit in the arm by a bullet from the shooting.

Brown is in custody on unrelated charges.

Macklin's location is still unknown. Anyone with information on the location of Macklin is asked to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

