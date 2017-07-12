Conway Cares delivers 7th free HVAC unit to deserving Mid-Southerner

A local company is making sure people are safe this summer from this brutal heat.

Conway Services, with the help of Carrier and WMC Action News 5, showed up at Pat Nance's Frayser home on Wednesday with some relief from the heat.

It's part of Conway Cares, where people vote on the WMC Action News 5 website for someone they believe in the community deserves a free heating and air conditioning system.

Nance said she's had to rely on the bare minimum to stay cool in her home for a while now.

“Some box fans and I got one unit in here you know but it doesn't keep the house cool but I'm blessed to have that one,” Nance said.

As technicians went through getting her home ready for the new unit, she couldn't stop showing her appreciation.

“It's such a wonderful blessing, unbelievable, it's so kind for everybody to do this,” Nance said.

Founder John Conway said being able to provide help others in need is why these moments are so valuable, especially with his own Frayser roots.

“Kinda special for me because I grew up in Frayser, so I enjoy coming back here and giving back to the community,” Conway said.

He said they hope to continue giving back.

“This is now the seventh heating and air conditioning system we've given away to a needy family,” Conway said.

Meanwhile, a tearful Nance said she's looking forward to a cooler summer.

