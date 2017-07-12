Annual Memphis Jerk Festival this weekend to raise money, awareness for Sickle Cell Foundation

The 2nd annual Memphis Caribbean Jerk Festival will spend all day Saturday raising money for the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee and having island-themed fun for all ages. The festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tiger Lane fairgrounds.

Alan Kirkpatrick of HomeRun Entertainment says that the community can look forward to a giant party with a variety of games for kids and an extensive line-up of musical entertainers. Jerk and Caribbean foods will also be available. Two of the biggest events will be the exotic custom car show and a raffle where one $5 ticket could win a four-night stay in Cancun, car detail services, airline tickets and more, all benefiting the foundation.

"There's not a lot of support in place for Sickle Cell Disease patients," said Kirkpatrick. "We are trying to just provide that support, provide awareness of the disease and keep it in the front of the public's mind. That's what this is about, making sure awareness is constantly out there."

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee is a non-profit organization that works to provide social services and collective support to benefit those affected by Sickle Cell Disease. They strive to improve the quality of life for patients to the highest level possible.

Kirkpatrick was a college fraternity friend of Dr. Trevor K. Thompson, the founder of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee. Kirkpatrick and Thompson had big plans for how to raise money and awareness to help those fighting this disease. After Thompson passed away in 2016, Kirkpatrick knew he had to continue making their goals come to fruition.

"I feel it's the right thing to do, to stay the course and do what we said we were gonna do. I'm proud of the work that we've done to raise awareness and support for sickle cell patients," he said.

General admission tickets to the festival are available online for $15 and can also be purchased at the festival for $20 on Saturday.

Tiger Lane is located at 450 Early Maxwell Boulevard. Additional donations can be made to benefit the Sickle Cell Foundation on their website.

