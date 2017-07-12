Memphis Funeral Home to bury homeless veteran with military honors

A homeless veteran who died in March will finally be laid to rest on Wednesday at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Aubrey Gene Laney, who served in the United States Coast Guard, passed away with no family members to make his funeral arrangements.

The Memphis Funeral Home and the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program decided to step in and provide Laney a public memorial service and internment with military honors befitting of a veteran.

Corey Hague, the location manager at Memphis Funeral Home hopes that the community will come together to attend the service honoring a man who dedicated part of his life to serving the country.

“We’re honored to be able to give Mr. Laney the dignified military service he deserves," Hague said.

With more than 60,000 homeless veterans in the United States, Dignity Memorial hopes that they can prevent these men and women from being buried without military honors. Since 2000, the program has conducted more than 1,600 services for homeless veterans in cities across the country.

The service for Laney will take place at 10 a.m. July 13, located at 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road in Memphis. More information about the program can be found on their website.

