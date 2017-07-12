Former Public Works Superintendent nears plea deal in theft, misconduct

A former Mason, Tennessee, Public Works Superintendent has been indicted on charges of theft and misconduct.

A former Mason, Tennessee, Public Works Superintendent has been indicted on charges of theft and misconduct.

Former city employee accused of accepting $600,000 in extra pay

Former city employee accused of accepting $600,000 in extra pay

A former Mason, Tennessee Public Works Superintendent could soon accept a plea deal on charges of theft and misconduct, according to the Tipton County Circuit Court Clerk's office.

Chris Trimble was supposed to go on trial Wednesday. However, both sides said they are working on a plea agreement.

Trimble was indicted last year and accused of stealing over $600,000 from the town.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigators said Trimble accepted unauthorized compensation in overtime, vacation time, sick leave, and holiday pay. The extra payments totaled over $600,000.

According to investigators, Trimble was accepting the payments over the course of a seven-year time span from January 2007 to March 2015.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.