Plumber offers scholarship, job to high school graduate

After dropping out of college, a Bartlett business owner learned how valuable technical and mechanical skills can be to landing a job.

Dustin Smith said that valuable lesson is one he hopes to pass on to others.

Smith dropped out of college when he was 20.

"[I] didn't really care for it. My uncle told me you've got to go learn a trade, so I decided to go work for a local heating and air company when I was 20," Smith recalled.

On-the-job training opened the door for Dustin Smith to start his own business. Smith now owns his own company, Smith's Plumbing Services.

There's a sign outside his business that reads "Experienced Plumbers Wanted."

Lately, it's been tough for Smith to find enough people with the right skills.

Since he knows the valuable technical and mechanical skills can be, Smith is hoping to help others unclog their career drain.

He's looking to hire a high school graduate to accept a full plumbing scholarship to Moore Tech College.

"In this position, you obviously want to be hands-on, mechanically inclined, and obviously someone who can problem solve," Smith said.

If you're interested in the opportunity, apply on Smith Plumbing's website.

"I think this would be a great way for someone to step outside their box and get into something they could have a life-long career in," Smith said.

