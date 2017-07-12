Plumber offers scholarship, job to high school graduate

Over 100 cellphones and cellphone charges, large bags of tobacco, shanks, and more were confiscated Wednesday morning at Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility.More >>
Over 100 cellphones and cellphone charges, large bags of tobacco, shanks, and more were confiscated Wednesday morning at Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility.More >>
After dropping out of college, a Bartlett business owner learned how valuable technical and mechanical skills can be to landing a job.More >>
After dropping out of college, a Bartlett business owner learned how valuable technical and mechanical skills can be to landing a job.More >>
A homeless veteran who died in March will finally be laid to rest on Wednesday at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.More >>
A homeless veteran who died in March will finally be laid to rest on Wednesday at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.More >>
A local company is making sure people are safe this summer from this brutal heat.More >>
A local company is making sure people are safe this summer from this brutal heat.More >>
Children's clothing retailer Gymboree is closing 350 stores, including the one at Wolfchase Galleria.More >>
Children's clothing retailer Gymboree is closing 350 stores, including the one at Wolfchase Galleria.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >>
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>