MDOC makes largest regional contraband bust this year in Alcorn County

Over 100 cellphones and cellphone charges, large bags of tobacco, shanks, and more were confiscated Wednesday morning at Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility.

Inmates tried to conceal the contraband in creative, but not so effective, ways during the search.

Inmates hid cellphones in the ceiling, but those phones fell down from the ceiling as officers searched the area. Inmates tried to conceal phones on their body but officers found them. One inmate even tried to lay on top of a cell phone and hide it, but that was found as well.

Light fixtures were being used to charge cell phones, contraband was found hidden in the back of TV sets, inside garbage cans, and even in the desk of an employee.

"I am stunned at the amount of contraband found and the level of which it appears to have been hidden in this facility housing 240 inmates," Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. "Until the Department of Corrections receives a corrective plan of action, this facility is on lockdown. There is no way staff or inmates are safe with this amount of contraband."

Hall said all the contraband discovered is a threat to public safety - particularly cellphones. She said there have been numerous cases of cell phones being used to aid in criminal activity across the state and country.

"These shakedowns are being done for the sake of public safety," Hall said. "This is our 15th shakedown under Operation Zero Tolerance. By now, all facilities should expect an unexpected visit from us."

