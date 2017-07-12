Former assistant public defender sues county after 'crazy woman' hired for her position

A woman filed a 21-page lawsuit against Shelby County alleging she was passed over for jobs and the county hired a 'crazy person' instead of her.

Brooke Hyman, a former Assistant Public Defender, said between 2012-2016 she was racially and sexually discriminated against as she worked at the Shelby County Public Defender's Office.

Hyman, a black woman, said the chief public defender, a white man, hired a woman to handle court cases who calls herself crazy.

According to the lawsuit, Hyman said during a training conference the unnamed white female said "she had applied for numerous jobs and had not been hired because she was crazy."

The woman even reportedly told the entire training group she was committed to a mental health facility during college and her behavior had become so erratic that she was asked to leave school and not return.

Hyman said the woman told the chief public defender during an interview she was crazy and he replied "that's great, you'll be able to relate to our mental health clients."

In April 2015, as the unnamed female worked at juvenile court, she threatened to kill Hyman and even herself, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the unnamed female was banned from juvenile court, but eventually returned and was given a job that Hyman thought was assigned to her.

Hyman claims she was forced to resign in 2016 even though she said she was more qualified for positions.

You can read the entire lawsuit below:

WMC Action News 5 was unable to reach Hyman for a comment.

A Shelby County spokesperson said the county cannot comment on pending legal matters.

