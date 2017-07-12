MPD teaches kids to push for goals through bike riding program

Children of the "Ride Outside the Box" program reached a new milestone on Tuesday all while learning how to achieve goals in a difficult time. The Memphis Police Department encouraged the students to ride their bikes for a total of 11 miles, farther than they have ever been as a group.

The participants were excited to have met their goal, and MPD officers Jones, Byrum and Wood rewarded the children with a trip to the movies for meeting their goal.

Officer Jones told the children that like riding a bike, everyone must set a goal and strive to reach it no matter what may happen in life. The officers encourage the group to always work towards that goal, even when it gets hard to move ahead.

The ride took the children near the Wolf River and through Shelby Farms passing lakes, parks, and a variety of animals in the woods while enjoying the beauty of the green landscape.

