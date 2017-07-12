New community space opens in Edge Neighborhood Medical District

There’s a new community space for the Edge Neighborhood Medical District.

Edge Alley is taking over a former auto-parts store and chrome shop on Monroe Avenue.

In addition to providing a community area for people to study, drink their coffee, or just hang out, organizers said they are also providing retail space for local small businesses to open and grow.

“We really want them to eventually, leave our space and grow as a business, moving into different spaces,” said general manager Lindsey Frederick. “We want to create an atmosphere here where we have customers that can come in grab a coffee, and grab some food at the same time.”

She said that some of those businesses are signing a one year lease but some of them are also pop-up businesses as well.

