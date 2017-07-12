Royal Studios celebrates 60 years with 3-part series

A world-renowned Memphis music studio is celebrating its 60th anniversary in style!

Royal Studios announced Wednesday the launch of a three-part musical series for the milestone.

On July 28, they will pay homage to its patriarch Willie Mitchell, followed by a free show at Levitt Shell in October.

Finally, there will be a star-studded celebration at the Orpheum in November.

Tickets for the Levitt-Shell are already on sale.

