Royal Studios celebrates 60 years with 3-part series - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Royal Studios celebrates 60 years with 3-part series

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Royal Studios) (Source: Royal Studios)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A world-renowned Memphis music studio is celebrating its 60th anniversary in style!

Royal Studios announced Wednesday the launch of a three-part musical series for the milestone.

On July 28, they will pay homage to its patriarch Willie Mitchell, followed by a free show at Levitt Shell in October.

Finally, there will be a star-studded celebration at the Orpheum in November.

Tickets for the Levitt-Shell are already on sale.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly