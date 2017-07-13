Former Ole Miss coach sues university, Verizon leak, Chance for rain in the forecast

Good Thursday morning!
We're learning about some of those service members who died Monday when a military transport plane crashed in Mississippi. We'll give you the latest information on the investigation this morning when you join us.
Former Ole Miss head football coach Houston Nutt has filed a lawsuit against the university. We're going to tell you what's in the litigation this morning on WMC5.
Verizon has confirmed the personal information of six-million customers was recently leaked online. We'll tell you what the company says customers should do to protect themselves.
A sixth case of Legionnaires has been confirmed connected to the Guest House at Graceland hotel. We are talking about the steps in place so that others are not sick. Details this morning on WMC.
A world-renowned Memphis music studio is celebrating its 60th anniversary in style. We'll tell you how Royal Studios is marking the milestone!
Muggy night, hot and humid with a few afternoon showers..Highs in the 90s today with the heat index that may take us into the triple digits. Details on that with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.
Neighbors: Woman lives in junkyard, steals water, hasn't paid rent in 4 years
Former assistant public defender sues county after 'crazy woman' hired for ...
Man arrested, charged for burglary after being caught on camera
4 Marines identified in fatal military crash, others to be released soon
MPD: MPD refutes claims of racial profiling on attorney
A former Mason, Tennessee Public Works Superintendent could soon accept a plea deal on charges of theft and misconduct, according to the Tipton County Circuit Court Clerk's office.More >>
Four of the 16 people killed in a military plane crash on Monday have been identified.More >>
The 2nd annual Memphis Caribbean Jerk Festival will spend all day Saturday raising money for the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee and having island-themed fun for all ages.More >>
Over 100 cellphones and cellphone charges, large bags of tobacco, shanks, and more were confiscated Wednesday morning at Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility.More >>
A woman filed a 21-page lawsuit against Shelby County alleging she was passed over for jobs and the county hired a 'crazy person' instead of her.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
