Man shot, killed during robbery; suspect also shot

A woman filed a 20-page lawsuit against Shelby County alleging she was passed over for jobs and the county hired a 'crazy person' instead of her.More >>
A woman filed a 20-page lawsuit against Shelby County alleging she was passed over for jobs and the county hired a 'crazy person' instead of her.More >>
A woman was able to escape a kidnapping attempt, but the man who tried to take her is still on the run.More >>
A woman was able to escape a kidnapping attempt, but the man who tried to take her is still on the run.More >>
A robbery attempt turned deadly when two people were shot.More >>
A robbery attempt turned deadly when two people were shot.More >>
A former Mason, Tennessee Public Works Superintendent could soon accept a plea deal on charges of theft and misconduct, according to the Tipton County Circuit Court Clerk's office.More >>
A former Mason, Tennessee Public Works Superintendent could soon accept a plea deal on charges of theft and misconduct, according to the Tipton County Circuit Court Clerk's office.More >>
Four of the 16 people killed in a military plane crash on Monday have been identified.More >>
Four of the 16 people killed in a military plane crash on Monday have been identified.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>