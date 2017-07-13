Man shot, killed during robbery; suspect also shot

A robbery attempt turned deadly when two people were shot.

The shooting happened next to a grocery store on McLemore Avenue after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a man tried to rob two people when a fight broke out.

The suspect shot and killed one of the victims, according to Memphis Police Department.

While this happened, the second victim ran to his car, got a gun, and shot at the robbery suspect.

The robbery victim died from his injuries, but the robbery suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man who shot the accused robber ran away after the shooting. Police are now searching for him.

