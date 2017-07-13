Woman narrowly escapes kidnapping attempt

A woman was able to escape a kidnapping attempt, but the man who tried to take her is still on the run.

The incident happened near the corner of Keel Avenue and Alma Street on Tuesday night.

The woman told police the man was standing nearby acting inappropriately and called out for her to come over to him.

When she said no and started running, the man chased her.

The woman was able to escape unharmed and ran home.

The victim’s father was able to track down the suspect, and after he asked if he tried to do something to his daughter, the two got into a fight which ended in both men leaving.

The suspect is described as 50-60 years old with a small, grey afro. If you know where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.