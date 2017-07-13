Car slams into store, register taken

A car crashed into a store in an apparent burglary attempt Thursday morning.More >>
A car crashed into a store in an apparent burglary attempt Thursday morning.More >>
A woman filed a 20-page lawsuit against Shelby County alleging she was passed over for jobs and the county hired a 'crazy person' instead of her.More >>
A woman filed a 20-page lawsuit against Shelby County alleging she was passed over for jobs and the county hired a 'crazy person' instead of her.More >>
A woman was able to escape a kidnapping attempt, but the man who tried to take her is still on the run.More >>
A woman was able to escape a kidnapping attempt, but the man who tried to take her is still on the run.More >>
A robbery attempt turned deadly when two people were shot.More >>
A robbery attempt turned deadly when two people were shot.More >>
A former Mason, Tennessee Public Works Superintendent could soon accept a plea deal on charges of theft and misconduct, according to the Tipton County Circuit Court Clerk's office.More >>
A former Mason, Tennessee Public Works Superintendent could soon accept a plea deal on charges of theft and misconduct, according to the Tipton County Circuit Court Clerk's office.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
(RNN) - About 350 Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack locations across the U.S. will close this year as part of Chapter 11 restructuring. The list includes: ALABAMA Gymboree Riverchase Galleria 2000-110 Riverchase Galleria Birmingham, AL 35244 Crazy 8 Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm 5048 Pinnacle Square, Suite #118 Birmingham, AL 35235 Gymboree Wiregrass Commons Mall 900 Commons Mall, Suite #308 Dothan, AL 36303 Gymboree Bridge Street Town Center 365 The...More >>
(RNN) - About 350 Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack locations across the U.S. will close this year as part of Chapter 11 restructuring. The list includes: ALABAMA Gymboree Riverchase Galleria 2000-110 Riverchase Galleria Birmingham, AL 35244 Crazy 8 Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm 5048 Pinnacle Square, Suite #118 Birmingham, AL 35235 Gymboree Wiregrass Commons Mall 900 Commons Mall, Suite #308 Dothan, AL 36303 Gymboree Bridge Street Town Center 365 The...More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>