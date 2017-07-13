Car slams into store, register taken - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car slams into store, register taken

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A car crashed into a store in an apparent burglary attempt Thursday morning.

The crash happened into the front door at Friendly Food Market on McLemore Avenue.

It’s unclear how the incident began, but WMC Action News 5 crews watched as a police officer returned the cash register to the store.

It’s unknown if anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly