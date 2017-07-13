Mary J. Blige returns to Mid-South this fall

R&B star Mary J. Blige is making her return to the Mid-South this fall.

Blige is bringing her “Strength of a Woman” Tour to Landers Center in Southaven on Friday, September 15.

The tour will feature special guests JOE and Stokley.

The Grammy-winning artist is supporting her 13th studio album Strength of a Woman, which was released in April.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14. They can be purchased at Landers Center Ticket Office, at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

