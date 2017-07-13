Panic alarm scares off would-be robbers

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men accused of trying to rob a convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened Monday, July 10. MPD said two men in all black entered the Best Corner Express on Lamar Avenue around 2 a.m. and demanded money.

However, the clerk pressed the panic alarm, and both men ran out of the store.

Surveillance cameras caught the men walking into the store.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything, call police.

