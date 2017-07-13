Surveillance video shows arrest of Commissioner Ford

Surveillance video shows Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford being arrested in a Memphis parking lot.

Ford accepted an Alford plea for domestic violence Monday. He was sentenced to 11 months probation.

For was arrested in April 2017 after being accused of hitting his girlfriend.

Employees at Church's Chicken on Poplar Avenue called 9-1-1 because of what they saw happening in the parking lot.

Police arrived and arrested Ford.

Ford said Monday he has never hit a woman, despite accepting the Alford Plea--which is a plea where the defendant maintains their innocence but admits there is enough evidence against them that they may not win the case if it goes to trial.

Surveillance video does not show any violence in the parking lot, but it does show Ford being arrested.

