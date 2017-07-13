Collierville student places in national speech and debate tournament

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich engaged in the most misconduct of any prosecutor listed on a study from Fair Punishment Project, a Harvard Law School initiative designed to create a fair and accountable justice system.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.
Surveillance video shows Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford being arrested in a Memphis parking lot in April 2017.
A Collierville High School student has been named one of the top debaters in the country.
Two women with Memphis connections are set to hit the links at this week's U.S. Women's Open.
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud schemes that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
