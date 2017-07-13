Young Memphian, Tiger compete in U.S. Women's Open

Two women with Memphis connections are set to hit the links at this week’s U.S. Women’s Open.

Former University of Memphis golfer Marissa Steen is playing in the tournament in her second year as a full member of the LPGA Tour.

Steen, who graduated from UofM in 2012, is the first Lady Tiger to earn her LPGA Tour Card. In 2014, she shot a 154 over two rounds in her first U.S. Women’s Open, missing the cut.

Rachel Heck, from Memphis, is the youngest competitor in the field at just 15.

She is one of 21 amateurs in the field, qualifying in her first attempt.

Both ladies will tee off at 2:42 p.m. Thursday in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Click here for the tournament's full field.

