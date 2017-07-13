Doctor greets patient with racist name

A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.

She said her doctor came into the room and said, "Hi Aunt Jemima."

Aunt Jemima is a brand of breakfast foods owned by the Quaker Oats Company. It debuted in 1889 with a stereotypical image of an African-American servant woman.

Quaker Oats was sued in 2014 by the descendants of two women the company used to create their Aunt Jemima company. The lawsuit was dismissed in February.

The term Aunt Jemima is considered derogatory since it refers to a servile acting black woman who works as a nanny/housekeeper for whites.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to the doctor accused of using the derogatory term. He admitted that he used the term and immediately apologized to the woman. On the advice of his lawyer, he declined to comment further.

WMC Action News 5's Felicia Bolton is speaking with the woman who received the insult. Hear how the incident has affected her life, tonight at 6.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.