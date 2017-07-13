President announces Sen. Mark Norris, Attorney Thomas Parker as federal judge nominees

President Trump nominated Sen. Mark Norris (R-Collierville) and attorney Thomas Lee Robinson Parker for district judge on the United States District Court for the western district of Tennessee.

Norris has served as State Senate Majority Leader since 2007 and has served in the Tennessee State Senate since 2000 and served as majority leader since 2007.

Parker is currently a shareholder in Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell, & Berkowitz, PC's Memphis office. Prior to joining the law firm, he served as an assistant United States attorney in the Western District of Tennessee for nine years.

Both nominees must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally released the following statement of Sen. Norris following the nomination:

"Mark Norris has been -- and will continue to be until his confirmation -- an outstanding Senate Republican Leader for our caucus. Both a political and policy expert, Mark's leadership charted the conservative course that our Republican majority took as we ushered in a new era in state government. A consummate conservative, Mark turned conservative ideas into action as he worked with the administration to mold and shape the Republican agenda of less spending, low taxes and smaller government. He is a wise counselor and a treasured friend. While the judiciary will gain a sterling legal mind with thoroughly sound judgment, the Senate Republican Caucus will lose our fearless Leader. He will be greatly missed."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.