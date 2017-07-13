Homeowner charged with child neglect in fire that injured 10-month-old

A man faces criminal charges after a 10-month-old was burned in an Olive Branch house fire.

Olive Branch Police Department arrested Michael Atkins, 61, and charged him with felony child neglect.

Investigators said Atkins owns the home that caught fire.

Aliyah Marie was napping inside the home when the fire sparked. She and her family were renting the living space from Atkins.

With the building still burning, Aliyah's aunt and mother ran into the flames, found Aliyah, and pulled her to safety.

She's now in Ohio receiving medical treatment for the burns she sustained.

WMC Action News 5's Kayla Lusby is working to learn more about Atkins and how investigators believe the living situation contributed to the fire.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.