Man fights back after robber steals his pants

The robber takes off with the victim's pants (Source: Memphis Police Department)

A robbery victim fought back after burglars took more than his money.

The victim was held up in his driveway in the 1600 block of Robin Hood Lane, not far from Getwell Road and I-240.

Security camera video shows the man pulling his truck into his driveway. Seconds later, the male suspect is seen sprinting behind him.

“It was a guy, knocking on the window with a gun,” the man said.

The suspect robbed the man of his wallet and phone and gunpoint, but then he did something odd.

“He takes me to the garage and he put me on the floor and he takes my pants,” he said.

Yes, his pants! In the video, you can see the man running away down the driveway, the man's pants in his hands.

But this man wasn't going to take it lying down. He got up and decided to follow the fleeing suspect.

Blocks later, the man used his truck to ram the suspect and push him off the road, crashing into a fence.

“Just put gas on my truck and hit him from the side,” the man said. “I don't say it's right what I do but in that moment, in my mind, it was like follow them and call the cops. But when I was on my way, I remember they took my phone so I said what am I going to do now?”

The suspect quickly ran away but left behind a lot of evidence.

“They find IDs, cell phones, a lot of evidence so they say they're going to catch them,” he said.

For now, this father is just happy to be alive.

“Yeah when you got a gun on your head, yeah, of course, you feel like you get another chance,” he said.

