Group threatening 'cracka beatdown' has history of fake threats

A Facebook event promoting violence at Wolfchase Galleria on Friday has many Memphians on edge.

"Cracka Beatdown" was the name of a Facebook event scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. The event has since been deleted.

Memphis Police Department said it is aware of the posting.

Shoppers at Wolfchase Galleria said they thought the post was an empty threat, but they said it could still have consequences for many people.

“I think it's probably just a few people that are wanting to stir up some controversy,” Kristi Wann said. “There's nothing positive that can come out of it, businesses lose revenue and people get scared and it incites violence for no reason."

“Honest, I think it's just a charade,” Tucker Day said.

The same group, the Memphis Flash Mob Cartel, posted a similar event in December.

The group posted that it would be beating up all white people on Beale Street on December 31, 2016. Police said nothing actually happened.

“They're just speaking to scare people. Other than that, I don't think anything would happen,” Day said.

“Everybody has to be careful no matter what, but I think this mall is safe,” Sanjay Chowdhury said.

Regardless of the Facebook group's history of posting fake attack plans, many people said they thought MPD should provide extra security for the mall, just in case.

“They should. Precaution is always good,” Chowdhury said.

“If they want to up it [patrols in the mall area], it won't hurt I guess. Things have happened at that mall, obviously. I mean everyone knows that,” Day said.

