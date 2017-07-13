DeSoto County deputies utilize drones to help find debris from crashed military plane

The DeSoto Co. sheriffs pose with the drones they're using to help with the cleanup (Source: DeSoto Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The investigation into the military plane crash that killed 16 servicemen Monday is ongoing.

Military officials are still working to find debris that is scattered over a mile long in a soybean field in Leflore County, Mississippi.

Following the military plane crash, Homeland Security reached out to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department for help.

Deputies are assisting with UAV's, a drone device that can grid off an area and use GPS coordinates to locate pieces of debris.

The sheriff's department sent down two deputies to help collect the debris.

Those deputies, who are licensed to fly drones, are able to capture 120 acres in just 20 minutes.

Chief Deputy Macon Moore said this information is relayed to the command center, where other law enforcement agents will then find the debris on foot.

“If they see something they mark it, send a photograph, with the GPS location back to a search team, who is able to then walk in with a GPS device directly to the debris,” Chief Deputy Moore said.

Chief Deputy Moore added that the drone team has recovered a tremendous amount of debris over the last several days and will make their way back to DeSoto County on Friday.

