2 charged with raping teen girl on county road

Two men were arrested in Oxford for allegedly raping a 16-year-old on a county road on Saturday.

Willie Shaw, 19, and Marquavius Brown, 22, are both charged with sexual battery.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the teen said the men lured her into their vehicle and assaulted her on County Road 1001.

Residents said they've never heard of this kind of violence in their area.

"I've been living here for about 35 years, and we have never had no horrible crimes around here,” said Guy Porter, who lives nearby. “Yeah, they should be punished and they will be punished."

According to Oxford police, Willie Shaw pled guilty to one count of burglary just three days before his arrest in the case.

