Germantown unveils next steps in master plan for parks and recreation

The City of Germantown unveiled its next step in the master plan for parks and recreation on Thursday.

The interactive showcase was held at the Pickering Center on Poplar Avenue, near Southern Avenue.

Organizers said Thursday is the culmination of a 10-year study and was meant to give the public a chance to voice their input on things they would like to see when it comes to parks and recreation.

"What they like, what they'd like to see more of, things maybe they've seen in another parks system that they'd like to see more of here," Chris Camp said.

Officials said it is time for the city to finally have a master plan.

"This has been a long time coming. We have not had a comprehensive park master plan for many years," Germantown vice-mayor Mary Anne Gibson said.

Gibson said the fact the city has 29 parks, or about one within a mile and a half of each home, underscores the need for public input.

