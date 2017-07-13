17 guns stolen from law enforcement officer’s house

Finally, the burglars stole two shotguns valued at $1,150, plus jewelry and coins (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Crooks got away with 17 guns worth more than $20,000 from a law enforcement officer's home Wednesday.

"It's shocking to me… because I mean they police, come on now,” said neighbor Mary Robinson. “Evidently, they didn't know it was a police officer."

Robinson lives in an East Memphis neighborhood just down the street from where burglars broke into a law enforcement officer’s house and stole guns from four gun safes.

"That's pretty crazy if they got into a gun safe,” said Corey Briscoe, who lives across the street.

A police report says it is not clear if the safes were locked. The crooks got inside through a rear window, getting away with 10 handguns valued at $7,050, five rifles valued at almost $14,750, two shotguns valued at more than $1,000, and some jewelry and coins.

The man who answered the door at the home didn't want to comment.

"It's an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Neighbors said crime is a big problem in this East Memphis neighborhood around Cherry, Dunn, and Flamingo.

"The cops were in front of their house a week ago when I was leaving for work," Briscoe said.

We crime tracked the area within a mile radius of Dunn and found 67 burglaries reported in a 90-day period.

Robinson doesn't know what to think about all of the crime.

"That could have been me," Robinson said.

