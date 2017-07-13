MFD Director: Graduation 'is only the beginning' for 54 firefighter recruits

It's the day dozens of new Memphis firefighters worked hard to arrive at: graduation day.

After 13 weeks of hard work, it all paid off Thursday when they officially became part of the Memphis Fire Department during the ceremony at Greater Imani Church.

A total of 54 firefighter recruits were administered the firefighter's pledge to duty oath and presented with their Division of Fire Services badges.

Officials were quick to mention that even though it's a great achievement, this is only the beginning for these brave men and women.

"This is not the endgame. This is the beginning and they have a lot to learn and I'm very thankful for them and what they're going to provide for the citizens of this community," MFD Director Gina Sweat said.

