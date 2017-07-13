Family closer to justice after man arrested, confesses to 2016 murder

An abandoned house that caught fire Tuesday morning quickly turned into a crime scene when officers found a body inside.

A father is searching for answers a year after his daughter was killed in a fire.

Flowers in the spot Khadijah was killed. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The family of a murdered Memphis woman is seeking justice after a man was arrested for killing their loved one.

Khadijah Perry was killed and his body was found in a burned Frayser home in March 2016.

For over a year, Perry's family has waited and hoped for justice. Wednesday, they got one step closer.

Cordell Walton, 22, is the man Memphis Police Department said is responsible for Perry's death.

On March 1, 2016, fire crews found Perry's body inside of an abandoned Frayser home that was set on fire.

On Wednesday, Walton was finally charged and arrested for the crime.

Perry's grieving father shared his plea for justice earlier this year. Now, he could soon see that justice happen.

"I just want someone to pay. I just want somebody to pay," Perry's father Jay Perry said.

The police affidavit reveals Perry's death was caused by a gunshot wound and not by the house fire.

Investigators said a witness identified Walton as the suspect and gave a written statement detailing how the man committed the crime.

"The way it was done was cold-blooded," Jay Perry said. "No one like that got no business walking the streets."

After being taken into custody, police said Walton finally admitted to shooting and killing her.

His confession is a small piece to a heartbreaking puzzle Perry's family has been trying to solve.

"It's on me every day. Don't no day go past I don't think about this," Jay said.

The case is still ongoing.

If you know anything about the crime, you are asked to call Memphis Police Department.

