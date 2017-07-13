Mid-South basketball star helps kids make an impact

Tarik Black mentors some of the attendees (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Mid-South basketball star is teaching more than just basketball skills.

Tarik Black concluded his first camp, called Transformation 50, that seeks to help youth make an impact off the court.

It was a packed house Thursday at a gala hosted by the Tarik Black Foundation to honor 50 boys across the city who made it through Black's inaugural summer camp.

During the camp, these kids learned so many life skills, even things like tying a tie, networking, and talking to police.

“This right here is where my heart is,” Black said.

Black is a former U of M basketball player who last played for the LA Lakers in the NBA.

“I want you to work hard,” Black said. “Anything you want to do pursue it. But at the same time, don't be an athlete, be a person that's athletic.”

The camp meant so much for 13-year-old Bryce Daily, a rising 8th grader at John P Freeman.

“It taught us life lessons that we'll know as a man,” Daily said. “Like how to change a tire and tying a tie.”

He said this camp changed his life.

“I learned to dress to impress and I learn life skills,” Daily said.

Black also honored his mentors at the gala who inspired him, including a current MPD sergeant.

Trey Draper also helped organize the camp and Wants the best for these kids and all kids across the city of Memphis.

“It's about helping them and helping them become better in life,” Draper said.

One boy's mom in the program had a flat tire a few days ago. The boy was able to change his mom's tire in the heat.

Black is also hosting the Righteous Revolution Rally event Friday at 3 p.m.

To learn more about the organization, visit their website.

