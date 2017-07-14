Grizzlies remain unbeaten in NBA Summer League

The Memphis Grizzlies opened the NBA Las Vegas Summer League Playoffs with a win over the Phoenix Suns 102-98 to remain unbeaten at 4-0.
Guard Wayne Selden again lead the way with 33 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the floor, and 10 of 11 from the line.
Point Guard Wade Baldwin got what proved to be the game-winning layup with 8.9 seconds left. Baldwin scored 21 points with 7 assists.
The Grizzlies will next play the Miami Heat in the Summer League quarterfinals on Sunday at Las Vegas.
