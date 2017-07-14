Avery joins list of Tigers on preseason award watch lists

Memphis Tigers Senior Linebacker Genard Avery is up for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's best defender.

Avery earned First Team All-AAC honors last season after leading the Tigers in tackles for loss, sacks, and quarterback hurries. He also returned 2 interceptions for touchdowns.

Four other Tigers are on preseason watch lists.

Quarterback Riley Ferguson is on the Maxwell, Drew Kyser is up for the Rimington Trophy, the Ray Guy List for Spencer Smith as college football's best punter, and Gabe Kuhn is up for the Outland Trophy as the nation's best lineman.

