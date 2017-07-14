Man wanted for robbing E's Cafe

Memphis Police Department is seeking a man accused of robbing E’s Café on Poplar Avenue.

MPD said the robbery happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday when the man walked into the store and went straight for the restroom.

Upon leaving the restroom, the man went to the cashier, placed an order, and then took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

After getting the money, he walked out of the store.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect in action:

The suspect was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a black t-shirt, red pants, and black shoes. If you know where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.