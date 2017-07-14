Cardinals activate Wong, Siegrist from DL

The St. Louis Cardinals will have infielder Kolton Wong and relief pitcher Kevin Siegrist as they start the second half of the Major League Baseball season.

Both players have been out since mid-June, and both just completed rehab games at the organizations AA farm club in Springfield, Missouri. Wong was recovering from a triceps injury, Siegrist from a spinal strain.

Infielder Alex Mejia and pitcher Luke Weaver will be sent to AAA Memphis to make room for Wong and Siegrist

