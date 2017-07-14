Man found guilty of killing woman with bullet intended for someone else

A Memphis man was found guilty after a woman was shot and killed through a wall while she held a baby.

Johnny Jenkins was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, attempted voluntary manslaughter, and two counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Jenkins is convicted of killing Felisha Pittman, 37, during a party on Kimball Avenue on December 26, 2014.

Officials said Jenkins and another woman were arguing in the kitchen of the home. When the argument became heated, he fired a gun. The bullet missed his target, went through a wall and into the next room where it killed Pittman.

The baby was unharmed.

Jenkins, 45, will be sentenced next month.

