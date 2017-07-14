Motorcyclist critical after crashing into car

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crash happened at the corner of Holmes Road and Powell Avenue just after midnight.

The driver of the motorcycle, 43, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Investigators said the driver of a GMC Envoy stopped at a stop sight on Powell, did not see any traffic coming, and crossed when the motorcycle made a collision.

The Envoy driver was issued a misdemeanor citation for failing to yield, resulting in serious bodily harm or death.

Charges are pending on the motorcyclist.

