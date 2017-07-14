Titans reveal training camp schedule

The Tennessee Titans have announced that they will begin training camp with an open practice on July 29. It is the first of four practices that are open to the public.

The schedule includes four evening practices, including one at Nissan Stadium on August 5.

Titans Training Camp schedule:

Sat., July 29 (2:40 - 4:30 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Sun., July 30 (2:40 - 4:30 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Mon., July 31 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Tues., Aug. 1 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Thurs., Aug. 3 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Fri., Aug. 4 (7:15 - 9:00 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Sat., Aug. 5 (6:00 - 8:00 pm) - Practice at Nissan Stadium

Mon., Aug. 7 (6:55 - 9:00 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Wed., Aug. 9 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Thurs., Aug. 10 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Mon., Aug. 14 (6:55 - 8:55 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Wed., Aug. 16 (9:15 - 11:30 am) - Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Thurs., Aug. 17 (9:15 - 11:30 am) - Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park

