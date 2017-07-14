Titans reveal training camp schedule - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Titans reveal training camp schedule

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

The Tennessee Titans have announced that they will begin training camp with an open practice on July 29. It is the first of four practices that are open to the public. 

The schedule includes four evening practices, including one at Nissan Stadium on August 5.

Titans Training Camp schedule:  

  • Sat., July 29 (2:40 - 4:30 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Sun., July 30 (2:40 - 4:30 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Mon., July 31 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Tues., Aug. 1 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Thurs., Aug. 3 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Fri., Aug. 4 (7:15 - 9:00 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Sat., Aug. 5 (6:00 - 8:00 pm) - Practice at Nissan Stadium
  • Mon., Aug. 7 (6:55 - 9:00 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Wed., Aug. 9 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Thurs., Aug. 10 (8:55 - 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Mon., Aug. 14 (6:55 - 8:55 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Wed., Aug. 16 (9:15 - 11:30 am) - Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park
  • Thurs., Aug. 17 (9:15 - 11:30 am) - Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly