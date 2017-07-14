Verizon issues hinder Mid-South phone calls

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
Verizon customers are experiencing phone issues in the Mid-South.More >>
Verizon customers are experiencing phone issues in the Mid-South.More >>
A weak cold front will push south into our area today and cause a chance for scattered thunderstorms through Saturday evening.More >>
A weak cold front will push south into our area today and cause a chance for scattered thunderstorms through Saturday evening.More >>
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."More >>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
Police said the 57-year-old woman was reported to have been standing with several people holding onto an airport fence when the plane took off.More >>
Police said the 57-year-old woman was reported to have been standing with several people holding onto an airport fence when the plane took off.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>