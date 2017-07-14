Verizon issues hinder Mid-South phone calls - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Verizon issues hinder Mid-South phone calls

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Verizon customers are experiencing phone issues in the Mid-South.

Memphis Police Department said the issue is not affecting calls to 911, but it is hindering their ability to call back if the call becomes disconnected.

It’s unclear what’s causing the outage or when it may be corrected.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly