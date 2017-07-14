Former deputy charged with trying to get witness killed in extortion case

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.

Jeremy Drewery, 42, was indicted in September for trying to extort thousands of dollars from a drug dealer. He was charged with several incidents of extortion dating back to 2013, according to Department of Justice officials.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Drewery also solicited a person to kill one of the witnesses in the earlier indictment.

Drewery is charged with two counts of Hobbs Act Extortion, two counts of receipt of a bribe by a government, and one count of solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

WMC Action News 5 investigated and found Drewery has won hundreds of thousands of dollars playing poker tournaments with the World Series of Poker. He most recently landed a $700 payout for a tournament in Tunica in January 2017. His biggest payout, $67,000 back in 2016.

If convicted, he faces 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

