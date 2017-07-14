Not a perfect pool weekend, but...

After the return of the heat and humidity this week, no doubt we're all ready for some relief.

With a frontal boundary basically parking itself on top of the area, we'll see a chance for a few showers and storms each day throughout the weekend. Here's a quick rundown of your weekend planner:

Saturday: We'll see a mixed sky with a trend toward more clouds than sun at times. There will be a 40% chance of a few showers and rumbles of thunder. While we're always on the lookout for severe weather, it's not likely this weekend. Still, a few heavy downpours along with lightning and thunder cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday: A bit more sun for the end of the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs around 90. There's only a 20% of showers, with a majority of the chances to our South.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

