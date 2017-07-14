Engine fires force major recall for Honda

The recall follows multiple reports of battery sensors causing fires in the engine. (Source: HONDA/CNN)

Honda is recalling more than one million Accords in the U.S. because of a battery sensor can short out and potentially cause a fire.

The recall includes Accord models from 2013 through 2016.

Honda said it's linked four reports of engine fires to the defect.

Additionally, Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than a million vehicles in two separate recalls.

One recall covers Dodge Journey vehicles from the 2011 through 2015 model years.

A wiring issue may cause the driver-side air bag to deploy unexpectedly and is linked to reports of five related minor injuries, but no crashes.

Fiat's second recall covers the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Durango from model years 2011 through 2014, as well as Jeep Grand Cherokee from 2012 through 2014 to replace alternators because of fire risks.

The automaker is aware of two potentially related accidents but no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.